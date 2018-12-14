wrestling / News
Updated Impact Homecoming Card
December 14, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has an update card for next month’s Impact Homecoming following this week’s episode. The show airs on January 6th on PPV. The updated card is as follows:
* Impact World Championship Match: Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie (Special Referee Gail Kim)
* Ultimate X Match For X-Division Championship: Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Latin American Xchange vs. The Lucha Bros
* Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss vs. Eli Drake
* Falls Count Anywhere: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards