Updated Impact Homecoming Card

– Impact Wrestling has an update card for next month’s Impact Homecoming following this week’s episode. The show airs on January 6th on PPV. The updated card is as follows:

* Impact World Championship Match: Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie (Special Referee Gail Kim)

* Ultimate X Match For X-Division Championship: Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Latin American Xchange vs. The Lucha Bros

* Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss vs. Eli Drake

* Falls Count Anywhere: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards