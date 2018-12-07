Updated Impact Homecoming PPV Card

After last night’s Impact Wrestling, the following matches are official for the Impact Homecoming PPV card on January 6th…

* Monster’s Ball Match: Abyss vs. Eli Drake

* Ultimate X To Crown a New X-Division Champion: Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. the winner of Rich Swann vs. Dave Crist & the winner of Trevor Lee vs. Trey Miguel

* Knockouts Championship Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie

* IMPACT Tag Team Title Match: Champions LAX vs., Pentagon & Fenix

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage