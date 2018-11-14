Updated Impact Homecoming PPV Card (SPOILERS)

Following this week’s TV tapings in Las Vegas, here is the projected Impact Homecoming PPV card for January 6th in Nashville…

* Willie Mack vs. Sami Callihan

* Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* Monster’s Ball Match: Eli Drake vs. Tommy Dreamer

* Knockouts Championship Match: Champion Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie (Gail Kim to serve as special guest referee_

* IMPACT Tag Team Championship: Champions LAX vs. Lucha Brothers

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Champion Johnny Impact vs. Brian Cage (Cage is cashing in his X Division championship as ‘Option C’)

* Vacant X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Rich Swann vs. Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Trey Miguel