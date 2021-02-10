Updated Impact No Surrender Card

Impact has an updated card for this weekend’s No Surrender following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup for the show below, which takes place on Saturday and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Tommy Dreamer

* World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Private Party vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm

* X Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Rohit Raju

* Matt Cardona & Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers & Hernandez

* Triple Threat Revolver Match Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Neveah and Havok

* Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz and ODB

* XXXL and Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary, Black Taurus, and Crazzy Steve

* Deaner vs. Jake Something