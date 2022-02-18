wrestling / News
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
Impact has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s Impact Wrestling. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on February 19th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. W. Morrissey
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Jordynne Grace
* Impact X-Division Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Jake Something vs. Mike Bailey
* ROH Women’s Or AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Open Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA
* Team Impact (Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann & Eddie Edwards) vs. Honor No More (Matt Taven, Matt Bennett, PCO & Vincent)
If Honor No More Win, They Stay in Impact.
* JONAH vs. Black Taurus
* Eric Young vs. Jay White
