wrestling / News
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
February 9, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich
* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Brian Myers vs. PCO vs. Steve Maclin or Rhino vs. Eddie Edwards or Heath
* Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, & KUSHIDA)vs. Bullet Club Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw
