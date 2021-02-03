wrestling / News
Updated Impact No Surrender Card
February 2, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which airs on Impact! Plus on February 13th:
* Impact World Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Rohit Raju
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Private Party
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Rohit Raju
More Trending Stories
- Note On Vince McMahon’s Involvement With Royal Rumble, Who Produced Each Match
- Backstage Rumor on Bianca Belair Plans for WrestleMania 37 Still Being ‘Up in the Air’
- Note On Kevin Owens & Carmella’s Injury Status, More Names Who Were Backstage At Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)