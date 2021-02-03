wrestling / News

Updated Impact No Surrender Card

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling No Surrender

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the PPV, which airs on Impact! Plus on February 13th:

* Impact World Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Rohit Raju
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Private Party
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Rohit Raju

