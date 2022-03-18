wrestling / News
Updated Impact Rebellion Card
March 17, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live via PPV on April 23rd:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. One More TBD
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design OR Good Brothers vs. Seven More Teams TBD
