wrestling / News
Updated Impact Rebellion Card
March 24, 2022
Impact has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live via PPV on April 23rd:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. Seven More Teams TBD
* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii
