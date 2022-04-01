wrestling / News
Updated Impact Rebellion Card
March 31, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has an updated lineup for their Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs live via PPV on April 23rd:
* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Josh Alexander
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey
* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Violent By Design vs. The Good Brothers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Decay vs. Willie Mack and Rich Swann vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Jay White and Chris Bey vs. Honor No More
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary
* JONAH vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Eddie Edwards
