Updated Impact Rebellion Card: Five Matches Set

Impact Wrestling has updated its card for Rebellion following this week’s episode of Impact on AXS TV. You can see an updated card below for the PPV, which was originally set for Terminal 5 in New York City but will now reportedly be taped at their own Skyline Studios in Nashville, Tennessee with an empty arena. The show will air on April 19th.

The card is as follows:

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan

* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Taya Valkyrie

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack

* Kylie Rae vs. Kiera Hogan