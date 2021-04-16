Updated Impact Rebellion Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for theif Rebellion PPV following this week’s episode. You can see the full card below for the show, which takes place on April 25th and airs live on PPV.

* Title vs. Title Match: Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann

* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Partner Hand-Picked By Jazz

* Last Man Standing Match: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel

* *Violent by Design vs. James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards

* Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers