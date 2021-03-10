Updated Impact Sacrifice Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated card is for this weekend’s Impact Sacrifice following this week’s episode. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on Impact! Plus.

In addition to several additions to the card, it was announced on Impact that Rich Swann’s match with Moose will be for both the Impact and TNA World Titles. The match was previously just announced as being for Swann’s Impact World Title.

* Impact & TNA World Championship Unification Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Good Brothers vs. FinJuice

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. ODB

* Impact X-Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Ace Austin

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

* Hold Harmless Match: Eddie Edwards vs. Brian Myers

* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb With A K

* James Storm & Chris Sabin (w/Jake Something) vs. Joe Doering & Deaner (w/Eric Young)

* Decay (Crazy Steve, Black Taurus, & Rosemary) vs. Reno Scum