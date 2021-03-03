wrestling / News
Updated Impact Sacrifice Card
March 2, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Sacrifice following this week’s episode. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs on March 13th on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Moose
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: Good Brothers vs. FinJuice
* Impact X-Division Championship Match: TJP vs. Ace Austin
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Fire N’ Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
