Updated Impact Slammiversary Card
July 6, 2018
Here is the updated Impact Slammiversary card following last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling…
* Impact World Championship Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage
* House of Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
* Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
* Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann