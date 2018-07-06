Here is the updated Impact Slammiversary card following last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling…

* Impact World Championship Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne

* Impact X Division Championship Match: Champion Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage

* House of Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards

* Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan

* Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann