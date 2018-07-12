wrestling / News
Updated Impact Slammiversary Card
July 12, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has updated the card for Slammiversary following Thursday night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The show takes place on July 22nd and the card is below:
* Impact World Championship Match: Austin Aries vs. Moose
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* Impact X Division Championship Match: Matt Sydal vs. Brian Cage
* House of Hardcore Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Eddie Edwards
* Mask vs. Hair Match: Pentagon Jr. vs. Sami Callihan
* 5150 Street Fight: LAX vs. The OGs
* Johnny Impact vs. Ishimori vs. Fenix vs. Rich Swann
* Allie vs. Tessa Blanchard