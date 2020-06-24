Updated Impact Slammiversary Card

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, an updated card for Slammiversary is available. You can see the updated card for the show below, which takes place on July 18th and airs on PPV via FITE TV.

It is worth noting that while Michael Elgin has been suspended as Impact investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him, no mention has been made about whether he will be back in time for Slammiversary where he was scheduled to compete in the World Title Match. Until it is confirmed, his name has been removed from our lineup.

* Impact World Championship Match: Tessa Blanchard vs. Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo