Updated Impact Slammiversary Card

Following this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, an updated card for Slammiversary is available. You can see the updated card for the show below, which takes place on July 18th and airs on PPV via FITE TV.

Impact World Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. ????

Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

TNA World Championship Match: Moose vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock

Impact X-Division Championship Match: Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey (Johnny Swinger banned from ringside)

#1 Contender Knockouts Gauntlet Match: Rosemary, Nevaeh, Su Yung, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards, Kylie Rae, Kimber Lee, Madison Rayne, and Havok