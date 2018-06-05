wrestling / News
Updated Impact Slammiversary Card
– Impact Wrestling confirmed the following matches for the Impact Slammiversary PPV on July 22nd during yesterday’s press event…
* Johnny Impact vs. TBA
* Taiji Ishimori vs. TBA
* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne
* Impact World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose
