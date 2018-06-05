Updated Impact Slammiversary Card

– Impact Wrestling confirmed the following matches for the Impact Slammiversary PPV on July 22nd during yesterday’s press event…

* Johnny Impact vs. TBA

* Taiji Ishimori vs. TBA

* Knockouts Title Match: Champion Su Yung vs. Madison Rayne

* Impact World Title Match: Champion Austin Aries vs. Moose

ICYMI: @TheRealMorrison is returning to IMPACT at Slammiversary. The Mayor of Slamtown will look to be the Mayor of Slammiversary! #SlamXVI Tickets have been going fast so get yours NOW! TICKETS: https://t.co/Nmyym63B4d pic.twitter.com/AUdq0gTX9f — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 4, 2018