Updated Impact Turning Point Card

We have an updated lineup for Impact Turning Point after this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs November 20th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay

In addition, the following matches were set up for Turning Point but have not as of yet been made official:

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design