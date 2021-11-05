wrestling / News

Updated Impact Turning Point Card

November 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Turning Point

Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Turning Point following tonight’s show. You can see the updated below for the Impact! Plus event, which airs on November 20th:

* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay

