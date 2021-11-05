wrestling / News
Updated Impact Turning Point Card
November 4, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for Turning Point following tonight’s show. You can see the updated below for the Impact! Plus event, which airs on November 20th:
* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid
* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay
