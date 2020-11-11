wrestling / News
Updated Impact Turning Point Lineup
November 10, 2020 | Posted by
Impact has an updated card for this month’s Turning Point following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 14th and airs on Impact! Plus:
* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. The Good Brothers
* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie
* Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari
* Moose vs. Willie Mack
* Bryan Myers vs. Swoggle
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Dusty Rhodes Creating WCW Battlebowl, Why The Concept Didn’t Work
- Bruce Prichard On WrestleMania 2 Being Failed Experiment, Hulk Hogan vs. King Kong Bundy, Vince McMahon’s Thoughts On Bundy
- Jake Roberts Recalls Steve Austin Joining WWE, What He Told Vince McMahon About Him
- Ken Resnick On Who Could Have Carried WWE in 1984 Without Hulk Hogan, Guaranteed Contracts Hurting The Business