Updated Impact Turning Point Lineup

Impact has an updated card for this month’s Turning Point following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 14th and airs on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Match: Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan

* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The North vs. The Good Brothers

* No Disqualification Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Su Yung vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Jordynne Grace & Tenille Dashwood vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

* Eddie Edwards vs. Daivari

* Moose vs. Willie Mack

* Bryan Myers vs. Swoggle