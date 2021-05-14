Updated Impact Under Siege Card

Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the current lineup below for the Impact! Plus PPV, which takes place on May 15th:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. El Phantasmo

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Havok

* Impact Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: TJP and Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju and Shera vs. XXXL vs. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice

* Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey

* Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

* Susan & Kimber Lee vs. Tenille Dashwood & Taylor Wilde