wrestling / News
Updated Impact Under Siege Card
May 6, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Under Siege following this week’s episode. You can see the current lineup below for the Impact! Plus PPV, which takes place on May 15th:
* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel
* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava
* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice
* Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey
* Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus
