Updated Impact Under Siege Lineup

Impact has announced several matches for Under Siege following tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. The following matches are set for the Impact! Plus PPV, which takes place on May 15th:

* Impact World Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Matt Cardona vs. Chris Bey vs. Four More TBA

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava

* Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice

* Willie Mack vs. W. Morrisey