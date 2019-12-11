wrestling / News
Updated Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Lineup
December 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Hard to Kill following tonight’s episode of Impact. You can see the updated lineup for the show below. It takes place on January 12th in Dallas, Texas.
* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace vs. ODB
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
