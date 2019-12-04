wrestling / News
Updated Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill Lineup
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The lineup for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill PPV is updated following this week’s episode of Impact. It was announced on the show that Jordynne Grace will receive a Knockouts Championship match against Taya Valkyrie. The updated card is below.
Hard to Kill takes place on January 12th in Dallas, Texas and airs live on PPV.
* IMPACT World Championship Match: Sami Callihan vs. Tessa Blanchard
* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin vs. Trey
* IMPACT Knockouts Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace
