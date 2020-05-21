Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Standings Following NXT

WWE has an updated set of standings for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw El Hijo Del Fantasma clinch his spot in Group B with a win over Akira Tozawa, while Drake Maverick beat Kushida to tie things up in Group A.

Fantasma wins Group B because his win over Tozawa serves as a tie-breaker for their 2-1 record. Because Kushida, Maverick and Atlas are all 2-1 and have a 1-1 record against each other, the winner Group A will be decided next week. The standings are as follows:

GROUP A:

Kushida: 2-1

Drake Maverick: 2-1

Jake Atlas: 2-1

Tony Nese: 0-3

GROUP B:

El Hijo Del Fantasma: 2-1 (Moving Onto Finals)

Akira Tozawa: 2-1

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 1-2

Jack Gallagher: 1-2