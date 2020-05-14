wrestling / News
Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Standings Following NXT
May 13, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has an updated set of standings for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw Jake Atlas defeat Tony Nese. and Jake Gallagher beat Isaiah Scott.
The standings are as follows. The top performers in each group after three matches each will face off in the finals for the title:
Group A:
Kushida: 2-0
Jake Atlas: 2-1
Drake Maverick: 1-1
Tony Nese: 0-3
Group B:
Akira Tozawa: 2-0
El Hijo Del Fantasma: 1-1
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 1-2
Jack Gallagher: 1-2
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Fired XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck for ‘Gross Neglect’
- Sid Vicious Says He Always Liked Working With Shawn Michaels, Claims Michaels ‘Didn’t Have an Ego Like Bret Hart’
- Backstage Update on Summerslam Status, WWE Considering Moving Date & Location
- Matt Riddle ‘Had No Idea’ About WWE Brand-to-Brand Invitation, Admits He Didn’t Watch RAW