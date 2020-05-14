Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Standings Following NXT

WWE has an updated set of standings for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw Jake Atlas defeat Tony Nese. and Jake Gallagher beat Isaiah Scott.

The standings are as follows. The top performers in each group after three matches each will face off in the finals for the title:

Group A:

Kushida: 2-0

Jake Atlas: 2-1

Drake Maverick: 1-1

Tony Nese: 0-3

Group B:

Akira Tozawa: 2-0

El Hijo Del Fantasma: 1-1

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 1-2

Jack Gallagher: 1-2