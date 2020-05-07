wrestling / News

Updated Interim Cruiserweight Championship Standings Following NXT

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Interim Cruiserweight Championship

WWE has an updated set of standings for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament after this week’s episode of NXT. Tonight’s episode saw Kushida defeat Jake Atlas and Akira Tozawa defeate Jack Gallagher.

The standings are as follows. The top performers in each group after three matches each will face off in the finals for the title:

Group A

* Kushida: 2-0
* Jake Atlas: 1-1
* Drake Maverick: 1-1
* Tony Nese: 0-2

Group B

* Akira Tozawa: 2-0
* El Hijo Del Fantasma: 1-1
* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott: 1-1
* Jack Gallagher: 0-2

