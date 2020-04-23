wrestling / News
Updated Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Standings
April 22, 2020
The updated standings are available for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship round robin tournament following tonight’s NXT. Jake Atlas, Kushida, and El Hijo del Fantasma won their first matches in the tournament, beating Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, and Jack Gallagher, respectively.
The updated standings for the tournament are as follows. The top-ranked competitor in each group will go on to face each other in the finals to determine the interim champion.
* Group A:
1. Kushida (1-0)
2. Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas (0-1)
* Group B:
1. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa (1-0)
4. Jack Gallagher (0-1)
