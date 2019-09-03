Updated King of the Ring Brackets Following Raw – Triple Threat Semifinal Match

– WWE has updated the brackets for the King of the Ring following Raw, and we have a Triple Threat match. Following Monday night’s quarterfinals, the trio of Samoa Joe, Ricochet and Baron Corbin will face each other next week to see who moves onto the Finals. The result came after Joe vs. Ricochet ended in a No Contest due to a double-pin. It was later announced that both men would move on, which upset Corbin as you can see in the videos below.

You can check out the updated bracket below per WWE.com: