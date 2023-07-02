wrestling / News

Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

Following the end of AEW Collision, there are four matches set for next week’s episode, including the Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinals. The lineup features:

* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: FTR (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White)

