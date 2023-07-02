wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Collision
Following the end of AEW Collision, there are four matches set for next week’s episode, including the Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinals. The lineup features:
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: CM Punk vs. Samoa Joe
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks
* Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Willow Nightingale
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Match: FTR (c) vs. Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson & Jay White)