Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite following this week’s show. You can see the updated card below for the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* Fight Without Honor: The Learning Tree vs. The Conglomeration

* Jamie Hayter vs. Penelope Ford

* Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli & PAC

* The Patriarchy invites HOOK to meet them in the ring