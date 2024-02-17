wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 16, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced an updated card for AEW Dynamite next week following this week’s Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday on TBS:
* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR
* Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, & Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam, HOOK, and Hangman Page
* Toni Storm vs. TBA
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA
More Trending Stories
- The Rock and Paul Heyman Hype Tonight’s Smackdown, Heyman Says Slap Was ‘Only The Beginning’
- Friend of Ashley Massaro Backs Up 2019 Affidavit, Says WWE Threatened Massaro
- Booker T On Letting WWE’s Plans With Cody Rhodes & The Rock Play Out, Rock’s Heel Turn
- Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal