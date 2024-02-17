Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced an updated card for AEW Dynamite next week following this week’s Rampage. You can check out the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live next Wednesday on TBS:

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. FTR

* Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, & Brian Cage vs. Rob Van Dam, HOOK, and Hangman Page

* Toni Storm vs. TBA

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. TBA