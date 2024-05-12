wrestling / News
UPDATED: TBS Title Contract Signing, World Title Eliminator Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
UPDATED: During tonight’s AEW Rampage, another match was added for Dynamite between Toni Storm and Harley Cameron.
Original: Several matches and segments were announced for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, including a World title eliminator match. The matches were announced on tonight’s episode of Collision. The lineup includes:
* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Dax Harwood
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb
* Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron
* HOOK returns
* Contract signing w/ Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Mone
