Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

Another match was announced for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite as the Tag Team Title Eliminator tournament continues. The Young Bucks are set to take on The Outrunners in Chicago this Wednesday. The winners will meet either Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) or Gates of Agony in the semifinals. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship, Everyone Banned From Ringside: Hangman Page (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, First Round: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks

* MJF will appear live