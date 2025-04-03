Updated Lineup For AEW Dynasty

AEW has an updated card for Dynasty following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on April 6th and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Rated FTR

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hurt Syndicate vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

* AEW TNT Championship No Time Limit, No Outside Interference Match: Daniel Garcia vs. Adam Cole

* ROH World Championship Mask vs. Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Will Ospreay vs. Kevin Knight

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Julia Hart