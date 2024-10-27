Updated Lineup For Wednesday’s AEW Fright Night Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced that Orange Cassidy will be live on Wednesday’s special AEW Fright Night Dynamite. Cassidy has been pressured by some to take the lead in AEW in recent weeks after multiple assaults from the Blackpool Combat Club. The latest victim was Cassidy’s best friend Chuck Taylor. Meanwhile, Hangman Page will also be on the show to address his match with Jay White at Full Gear. Here’s the updated lineup for Wednesday:

* AEW Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party – If Private Party loses, their team will end.

* Swerve Strickland vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Kamille vs. Kris Statlander

* Adam Cole vs. Buddy Matthews

* Orange Cassidy is live

* We’ll hear from Hangman Page