Updated Lineup For AEW Full Gear

AEW has an updated lineup for Full Gear following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 23rd and airs live on PPV:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy

* AEW TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Kris Statlander

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Jack Perry vs. Daniel Garcia

* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Private Party vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings Of The Black Throne vs. One Team TBD

* MJF vs. Roderick Strong

* Jay White vs. Hangman Page

* Swerve Strickland vs. Bobby Lashley

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

* Zero Hour Match: AJ From Costco Guys vs. QT Marshall