wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam Mexico
June 12, 2025 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for Grand Slam Mexico, a special episode of Dynamite that includes CMLL talent. It airs next week from Arena Mexico on TBS and MAX. The lineup includes:
* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone
* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs
* Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR
* MJF vs. Mistico
