Updated Lineup For AEW Grand Slam Mexico

All Elite Wrestling has announced four matches for Grand Slam Mexico, a special episode of Dynamite that includes CMLL talent. It airs next week from Arena Mexico on TBS and MAX. The lineup includes:

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Zeuxis (c) vs. Mercedes Mone

* Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland, Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs

* Bandido, Atlantis Jr., Templario, Brody King, Daniel Garcia & Adam Cole vs. Hechicero, Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita, Josh Alexander & FTR

* MJF vs. Mistico