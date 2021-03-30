Updated Lineup For AEW’s ‘The House Always Wins’ House Show

AEW has issued an updated lineup for their first house show, ‘The House Always Wins,’ that takes place next week. The company announced the following updated card for the show, which takes place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on April 9th:

* TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Battle Royale winner

* The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page

* Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

* Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, & Red Velvet vs. Allie, Nyla Rose, & Britt Baker

* Jade Cargill vs. TBD

* Jurassic Express & Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle

* Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi

* Battle Royale for TNT Title shot: Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, & Colt Cabana

* Orange Cassidy vs. TBD