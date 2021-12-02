wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Rampage: Change In Tag Match, More
AEW has announced an updated card for Friday’s episode AEW Rampage, including a change to the planned tag team match. The company has announced that PAC is replacing Rey Fenix in the Lucha Bros.’ match with FTR due to travel issues.
You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs Friday on TNT:
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese
* Janai Kai vs. Thunder Rosa
* PAC & Penta El Zero M vs. FTR
