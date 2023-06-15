wrestling / News

Two More Matches Official For AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup

June 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow’s episode of Rampage, bringing the total up to four. The additions include Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora as well as a six-person tag with Jay Lethal, Jeff & Karen Jarrett vs. Mark & Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards. The updated lineup includes:

* Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Jeff Cobb vs. Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido
* Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Karen Jarrett
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora

