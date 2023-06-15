wrestling / News
Two More Matches Official For AEW Rampage, Updated Lineup
All Elite Wrestling has announced two more matches for tomorrow’s episode of Rampage, bringing the total up to four. The additions include Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora as well as a six-person tag with Jay Lethal, Jeff & Karen Jarrett vs. Mark & Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards. The updated lineup includes:
* Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, & Jeff Cobb vs. Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Bandido
* Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe & Aubrey Edwards vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal & Karen Jarrett
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Trish Adora
TOMORROW
Friday 6/16#AEWRampage
Taya Valkyrie vs Trish Adora
With her aim on the TBS Title + champion @callmekrisstat, @thetayavalkyrie wants to make a statement vs @TrishAdora202 TOMORROW on #AEWRampage
Don’t miss Friday Night Rampage
TOMORROW @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/TMY81DaS4d
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 15, 2023
It’s official! @thelethaljay, @realjeffjarrett & @karenjarrett will face @refaubrey, @sussexcochicken, and #PapaBriscoe in a mixed trios match set for Friday Night #AEWRampage TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/lWgEpoLPeg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023