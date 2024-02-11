wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution
As previously reported, Eddie Kingston challenged Bryan Danielson to a match at AEW Revolution, where Danielson has to shake Kingston’s hand if he loses. After AEW Collision, Tony Khan made the match official on social media. It will also be for the AEW Continental Championship. Revolution happens on March 3 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong
* AEW Women’s World Championship: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* AEW Continental Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* Sting’s last match
Sunday, 3/3/24#AEWRevolution PPV
Greensboro, NC
Continental Crown Championship
Eddie Kingston vs Bryan Danielson
The Mad King issued the challenge tonight on #AEWCollision, and now it's official:
Eddie Kingston vs @bryandanielson on ppv Sunday, March 3 at @AEW Revolution! pic.twitter.com/oDOy7WxZpN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 11, 2024
