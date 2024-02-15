wrestling / News
Updated Lineup For AEW Revolution
February 14, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has an updated lineup for Revolution following this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which takes place on March 3rd and airs live on PPV:
* AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo
* AEW Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks
