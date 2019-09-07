Updated Lineup for Today’s CHIKARA Presents Chikarasaurus Rex

– CHIKARA will present the Chikarasaurus Rex event later today. The card will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

CHIKARA Grand Championship: Dasher Hatfield (c) vs Mick Moretti

CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas: FIST (c) vs Stray Cat and Lucas Calhoun

Johnny Kidd Invitational Final: Green Ant vs Ophidian

Joey Janela vs Mike Quackenbush

BLANK vs Penelope Ford

Solo Darling vs Kimber Lee

Boomer Hatfield vs Volgar

Fire Ant vs Cajun Crawdad

John Francis of Coronado vs Jakob Hammermeier

Missile Assault Man vs Kobald

Xyberhawx2000 vs Crummels and Defarge

Creatures Of The Deep vs The Crucible

The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV.