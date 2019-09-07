wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Today’s CHIKARA Presents Chikarasaurus Rex
September 7, 2019 | Posted by
– CHIKARA will present the Chikarasaurus Rex event later today. The card will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 3:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
CHIKARA Grand Championship: Dasher Hatfield (c) vs Mick Moretti
CHIKARA Campeonatos de Parejas: FIST (c) vs Stray Cat and Lucas Calhoun
Johnny Kidd Invitational Final: Green Ant vs Ophidian
Joey Janela vs Mike Quackenbush
BLANK vs Penelope Ford
Solo Darling vs Kimber Lee
Boomer Hatfield vs Volgar
Fire Ant vs Cajun Crawdad
John Francis of Coronado vs Jakob Hammermeier
Missile Assault Man vs Kobald
Xyberhawx2000 vs Crummels and Defarge
Creatures Of The Deep vs The Crucible
The event will stream live on IndependentWrestling.TV.
