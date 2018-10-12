Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Updated Lineup, Details For ROH’s Post-Glory By Honor TV Taping

October 12, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Ring of Honor has an updated lineup and details for Sunday’s TV taping following Glory by Honor. The taping takes place in Philadelphia and will featurre the following:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored
* Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor
* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Mystery Partner vs. The Kingdom
* Cody vs. Kenny King
* Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne and Jenny Rose vs. Karen Q, Kelly Klein and Britt Baker

Also set is the following meet-and-greets for before the show. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item:

$50 YOUNG BUCKS
$40 ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL
$40 “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY
$40 “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL
$30 “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE
$30 FLIP GORDON
$30 SHANE “HURRICANE” HELMS
$30 JEFF COBB

