Updated Lineup, Details For ROH’s Post-Glory By Honor TV Taping

– Ring of Honor has an updated lineup and details for Sunday’s TV taping following Glory by Honor. The taping takes place in Philadelphia and will featurre the following:

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Briscoes vs. The Young Bucks vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Jeff Cobb vs. Shane Taylor

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Mystery Partner vs. The Kingdom

* Cody vs. Kenny King

* Sumie Sakai, Madison Rayne and Jenny Rose vs. Karen Q, Kelly Klein and Britt Baker

Also set is the following meet-and-greets for before the show. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item:

$50 YOUNG BUCKS

$40 ROH WORLD CHAMPION JAY LETHAL

$40 “THE AMERICAN NIGHTMARE” CODY

$40 “THE VILLAIN” MARTY SCURLL

$30 “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

$30 FLIP GORDON

$30 SHANE “HURRICANE” HELMS

$30 JEFF COBB