Updated Lineup for Tonight’s EVOLVE 145 Event

February 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
EVOLVE 145

As noted, EVOLVE 145 will be streaming live tonight for free from Melrose, Massachusetts. Here’s the updated lineup.

* Anything Goes: EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren
* EVOLVE Tag Team Titles No. 1 Contendership: AR Fox & Leon Ruff with Ayla vs. Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray
* Mansoor vs. Curt Stallion
* JD Drake vs. Brendan Vink
* Joe Gacy vs. Colby Corino
* Brandi Lauren vs. Avery Taylor
* Harlem Bravado vs. Denzel Dejournette
* Jessi Kamea vs. Alex Sky
* Also appearing at EVOLVE 145 are Stephen Wolf, Jake Atlas and Jon Davis.
* NXT Superstars Rhea Ripley, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa will be taking part in meet and greets before the event.

EVOLVE 145, Jeffrey Harris

