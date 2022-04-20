wrestling / News
Updated Lineup for Final Impact Wrestling Before Rebellion, Moose to Make Public Apology
– Impact Wrestling has announced some new additions to tomorrow’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. This will be the final episode before Saturday’s Impact Rebellion event on April 23. Impact Wrestling has also announced that Moose will be forced to make a public apology to Josh Alexander and his family on tomorrow’s show. Here’s the updated lineup and a new preview for tomorrow’s show:
* Jay White, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, & Karl Anderson vs. on Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Vincent, & Kenny King on next Thursday’s show.
* Violent by Design vs. Decay
* Trey Miguel & Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin & Mike Bailey
* Moose apology
* BTI: Rich Swann & Willie Mack vs. Heath & Rhino
This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@SpeedballBailey & @The_Ace_Austin vs @Laredokidpro1 & @TheTreyMiguel#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/CMqguN6dxt
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 19, 2022
Tomorrow night at 8/7c!
Dont miss an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV just days before #Rebellion! @Walking_Weapon @TheMooseNation @TheHorrorKingVM @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis @KennyKingPb2 @MattTaven @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/ToQ9YifUp2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2022
